Janmashtami celebrations at Winchester

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Janmashtami festival was celebrated with great zeal at the Winchester International School. Junior students were dressed up as Krishna, Radha, Gopikas and wore other colorful outfits. They made and wore mukuts (headgears) and decorated matkas (pots) and flutes.

A special assembly was conducted to mark the celebration. The entire school was transformed into a land of joy, celebrations and happiness. Director and principal Afsar Khan greeted all.