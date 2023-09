Janmotsav programme in 27 Shri Krishna temples in the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Religious programmes have been organized on the occasion of birth anniversary in Sri Krishna temples located in various parts of the city. There will be a crowd of devotees from early morning till Gopalkala.

Programmes will be held in Sri Radhakrishna temple, Bhagyanagar, Radhakrishna and Mukteshwar Mahadev temple, Tilaknagar, ISKCON Radhakrishna temple, Shivajinagar Srikrishna temple, Cidco N-1 Radhakrishna temple, Surewadi, Sri Radhakrishna temple Srikrishna Colony, Chikalthana, Radhakrishna temple Mukundwadi, Radhamohan temple Khokadpura, Radhakrishna temple Shivajinagar , Radhakrishna and Datta temple Padampura, Radhakrishna Temple, Cidco N-12, Sri Dwarkadhish temple Kharakua, Sri Krishna temple, Pisadevi, Krishnananda temple Cidco Waluj, ISKCON Sri Krishna temple Hirapur, Mahanubhav Shri Krishna Temple Prathameshnagar, Chikalthana, Sri Krishna Viratrup temple Bhavaninagar, Shri Krishna Mandir Mahanubhava Ashram, Shri Krishna temple, Anandashram Nakshatrawadi, Shri Krishna Mandir MIDC Waluj, Shri Krishna Mandir Abdimandi, Shri Krishna temple N-2 Mhada colony, Shri Murali Manohar temple Kasuparakh, Shri Krishna temple Fakirwadi and Shri Krishna temple Begampura.

The temples will be decorated with flowers and lights. There will be special pujas, bhajans, and kirtans. Devotees will also be able to enjoy a variety of prasad.