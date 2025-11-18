Japan International Honorary membership to Dr Palanivelu

Coimbatore: Japanese Association for Thoracic Surgery honoured Dr Palanivelu, Chairman GEM Hospitals Coimbatore, during the 78th Annual Scientific Meeting (JATS 2025), at Osaka Japan, recently.

JATS selects overseas doctors who have made a significant contribution to the progress of Japanese Thoracic Surgery and the development of JATS every year and awards a foreign honorary membership of JATS and lifetime achievement award in the annual meetings. This year, Dr Palanivelu, noted gastroenterologist and cancer surgeon, has been nominated for the honour.

President of JATS Masayuki Chida said, “Dr Palanivelu was the first in the world to devise a thoracoscopic esophagectomy for cancer in the prone position, and his article published on Journal of American College of Surgeons JACS in 2006 had amazingly significant impact on the world.”