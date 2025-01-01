Japanese Ambassador visits Ellora Caves

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ono Keiichi, the Japanese Ambassador to India and Bhutan, visited the iconic Ellora Caves on Wednesday. As part of his visit, he shared a stunning photo of the caves on social media, wishing everyone a Happy New Year. His post quickly gained attention with followers flooding it with likes and comments. This visit highlights the cultural connection between India and Japan, drawing global attention to one of India’s most treasured historical sites.