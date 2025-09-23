Japanese Company Toyota Coming to the City; Japanese Sports to Arrive Alongside

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the growing industrial investment in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the number of Japanese citizens is expected to increase significantly over the next two years. Large companies in the industrial sector, the automobile industry, IT parks, as well as increased investment in the construction sector, will lead to the arrival of many Japanese families for long-term residence. However, the city currently lacks adequate facilities for their sports, recreation, and cultural activities. This has highlighted the need for “international-standard sports facilities for the Japanese community.”

Greatest need for a Golf Course

Golf is extremely popular among Japanese industrialists, officials, and business professionals. In Japan, business meetings often take place on golf courses. Therefore, establishing an international-standard golf course in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar would become a major attraction for Japanese citizens. It would strengthen business relationships and enhance the city’s international image. Currently, there is a private golf course in the Padegaon area.

Need for Football and Table Tennis Facilities for Players

Football and table tennis are popular among Japanese youth, students, and children. If a modern football ground and an indoor table tennis hall were constructed here, participation from Japanese children and young adults would increase. At the same time, local youth in Marathwada would get direct exposure to world-class sports.

Martial Arts Academy: Fusion of Culture and Sport

Sumo, Judo, Karate, and Kendo are traditional Japanese sports, typically practiced in a “dojo.” If an international-standard martial arts academy were established in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Japanese citizens could enjoy their cultural heritage, and local children and youth would benefit from direct exposure to these ancient sports practices.

Boost to Tourism and Investment

Providing facilities for Japanese sports would make Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar not only an industrial hub but also an important destination for sports tourism. Facilities like golf courses would attract international investors while offering modern amenities to local athletes. This would promote employment generation and the expansion of sports culture.

Complementary Facilities Needed

International-standard sports clubs, fitness gyms, and swimming pools

Sports academies and summer camps for children

Indoor ice-skating rink centers – for experiencing winter sports

Yoga and fitness studios specifically for women

‘Second Home for the Japanese’

“If Japanese citizens have easy access to their favorite sports here, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will become a ‘second home’ for them. Local residents, athletes, and the business community will all benefit directly. As a result, the city’s international identity will be strengthened.”

— Atul Vibhandik, Chairman, Relomi Corporate Services