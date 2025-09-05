Japanese delegation of Wakayama visits Ajanta Caves

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A Japanese delegation comprising Yoshio Yamashita (Director, International Affairs Division, Wakayama Prefectural Government) and Dr Takanori Nomura (Director General of Wakayama University, Japan) visited the world heritage Ajanta Caves and Ellora Caves, on Friday.

The delegation comprises the above two dignitaries and a team of researchers (Ph.D students) of the Wakayama University. According to sources, “The delegation had visited world heritage Ellora Caves in the morning hours and reached Ajanta Caves in the afternoon. The delegation saw paintings and other caves during their stay of a couple of hours. Later on, they had a cultural-level discussion with conservation assistant of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Ajanta Sub-circle) Manoj Pawar, who welcomed them by presenting a portrait of a painting made by noted local artist M R Pimpare. Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) officials Yogesh Nilgude and Raj Patil were also present. The team of researchers were happy to get information about the Buddhist site. The delegation stressed on the need of promoting the culture of India and Japan at different platforms. Hence today’s initiative will give a new direction to India-Japan cultural relations in future.”