Jarange accuses Wadettiwar of using OBCs for congress agenda

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange has alleged that former minister Vijay Wadettiwar’s march against the September 2 GR on Maratha reservation is not for OBCs but for the Congress party. Speaking at a press conference on Sunday (Oct 5) while undergoing treatment at a private hospital, Jarange said Wadettiwar is following Rahul Gandhi’s instructions under the guise of representing OBC interests.

Jarange claimed that, based on information from Kunbi supporters in Vidarbha and Khandesh, Wadettiwar is advancing his political agenda in OBCs’ name. He warned that the Maratha community in Vidarbha is ready to respond strongly. He also criticized those benefiting from Banjara reservation, saying they should not interfere in Maratha reservation issues, directly addressing the Munde siblings. Jarange further accused groups in Parli and Yewal of creating obstacles for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and warned Ministers Pankaja Munde and Dhananjay Munde that attacks on Marathas under Chhagan Bhujbal’s influence could destroy their political careers.

-----

Marathas to protest fake reservations

Jarange announced that if leaders proceed with their anti-Maratha reservation march on October 10, his group will take to the streets against those enjoying fake reservations. He vowed to demand the removal of communities wrongly classified as OBCs in the 1994 reservation GR, stating that these communities do not belong in the backward class category.

---------

Farmer relief urgent, or statewide agitation looms

Highlighting the severe losses suffered by farmers due to heavy rainfall and floods, Jarange urged the government to take immediate relief measures, considering their expenses during the Kharif season. He warned that failure to act by Diwali could trigger a large-scale statewide agitation.