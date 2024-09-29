Jarange Patil challenges Amit Shah over reservation agitation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The agitations of the Gurjars and Patels may have been handled in a particular manner. This is an agitation of Marathas. Handle it like you did with the Gurjar and Patel agitations and see what happens," said Manoj Jarange Patil, challenging Amit Shah, the union Home Minister.

Jarange Patil is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in the city. He interacted with the media on Sunday, stating that protests would continue.

Amit Shah informed BJP officials during his recent district tour that his party knew how to handle such agitations.

Making a comment on this, Jarange said that he is not aware of the intentions behind Shah's comments.

He mentioned that if the BJP is going to handle the agitation with a positive attitude, it would be good for them.

“However, if they attempt to manage it without providing reservation, it would be a significant mistake on Shah's part. If a law is made declaring Marathas and Kunbis as one, it will be helpful to them (BJP). If the reservation is granted to Marathas, no one will be able to stop them from achieving power,” he said.

He said he was well aware of their methods for handling protests.

“I have studied all the agitations. You are now discussing the protest, 13 months after it started and when elections approaching?" he asked them (BJP leaders).

Let you know on Oct 24

When asked about Minister Chhagan Bhujbal's challenge to field 288 candidates in the State, Jarange replied, "I will let you know whether we will contest the elections when the time comes. No man like Bhujbal is driven by the desire to have everything for himself.”

He also said that the demand for reservations for the Dhangar community through the ST category is valid.

“BJP wants to eliminate the big castes like Maratha, Gurjar, Muslim. What did you achieve by orchestrating a split in the agitations of Patel, Gurjar, and Jat? It doesn't last much longer. Everyone is fed up with your way of handling agitations. Your handing style is not good for you,” he said.

Dussehra convention at Narayangad

The Dussehra convention will be held at Narayangad. On this, he said “This is not a political event. There is a traditional Dussehra gathering. No caste or politics. I will go to that meeting and take blessings.”