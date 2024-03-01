Jarange urges Maratha community to maintain peace

Manoj Jarange Patil advocates 'Wait and watch approach

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amid ongoing class 10th and 12th exams, Manoj Jarange Patil, Maratha reservation leader, has called for a period of calm within the community. Patil emphasized a 'wait and watch' strategy, urging Maratha members to observe developments peacefully for seven days before deciding on the next steps of their agitation.

Addressing reporters from a private hospital on Friday where he has been receiving treatment, Patil underscored the community's demand for reservation within the 50 percent quota and the enactment of Sage Soyare demand. Expressing disappointment with Maratha lawmakers who failed to advocate for these demands, Patil criticized their allegiance to party leadership over community interests.

Despite facing potential legal repercussions, Patil asserted his commitment to the cause, vowing to continue his fast even if he is put behind bars. He called upon the Maratha society to remain united and patient in their pursuit of justice.

Pending cases spark frustration

Highlighting delays in the withdrawal of cases against hunger strikers, Patil expressed dissatisfaction with the government's inaction despite Chief Minister's assurances. He urged home minister Devendra Fadnavis to expedite the withdrawal process and implement measures beneficial to the Maratha community. Additionally, Patil questioned the state government's decision to halt Kunbi certificate distribution and the closure of efforts to trace Kunbi caste records.

Solapur district visit on March 4

Following his discharge from the hospital, Patil is set to attend a meeting in Solapur district on March 4, followed by various programmes in Beed district on March 5 and 6.

BJP mahila morcha meets Patil

Patil received a visit from BJP Mahila Morcha office bearers who presented him with a copy of the constitution. The office bearers raised concerns regarding social media abuse towards BJP women activists. Jarange warned against such behavior and affirming zero tolerance for any form of harassment towards women.