Jarange's delegation leaves for Mumbai by special flight

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A delegation left for Mumbai by special flight from Chikalthana airport at 8 pm on Friday to discuss with the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on behalf of Manoj Jarange, who is on hunger strike for the demand of Maratha reservation at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district.

Despite the government's request, Jarange did not call off his agitation. CM Shinde invited Jarange to come to Mumbai for discussion. But Jarange showed his readiness to send a delegation instead of going himself. After this, the government sent a special plane to Chikalthana airport. A meeting has been organized between CM Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at Sahyadri guest house on the reservation issue at 10:30 pm.

The delegation includes Dr Shivanand Bhanuse, expert member regarding reservation Dr Sarjerao Nimse, Balasaheb Sarate, Kishore Chavan, Pradeep Patil, residents of Antarwali Ramesh Tarak, Kiran Tarak and Shriram Kurankar. Along with him in this delegation are divisional commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad, Annasaheb Patil economic backward development corporation chairman Narendra Patil, Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar, Tehsildar Chandrakant Shelke and PSI Pradeep Ekshinge also left for Mumbai.