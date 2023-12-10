Javed Akhtar gets Padmapani Lifetime Achievement Award

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF) will be held in the city from January 3 to 7. The AIFF organisers have shortlisted prominent lyricists and writer Javed Akhtar as the recipient of Padmapani Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding and valuable contribution to Indian cinema, this year.

AIFF founder and president of the organising committee Nandkishore Kagliwal and the chief guide Ankushrao Kadam announced the above news on Saturday.

It may be noted that the award selection committee comprises noted film director (Bengaluru) Girish Kasaravalli, veteran critic Latika Padgaonkar, noted Hindi poet Ashok Vajpayee (Delhi), festival director Ashok Rane and prominent film director Chandrakant Kulkarni. The award comprises a memento, appreciation certificate and a cash of Rs 2 lakh.

The inauguration of the festival will be held at MGM’s Rukmini Hall on Wednesday (January 3) at 7 pm. The festival will be held for five days at Inox, Prozone Mall.

It may be noted that Javed Akhtar has carved a niche in the film industry through penning outstanding songs, ghazals, stories and screenplays and dialogues.

The recipient had also penned blockbuster stories with prominent screen writer Salim Khan - Sholay, Zanzeer, Deewar etc. Javed Akhtar was bestowed with Padama Shri award in 1999; national award for five times as best lyricist; Filmfare award for seven times as best lyricist. He was also awarded with the prestigious Richard Dawkins award for his progressive and critical thinking in 2020.

AIFF will be organised by Nath Group, Mahatma Gandhi Mission, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Centre of Yashwantrao Chavan Center and Marathwada Art Culture and Film Foundation and Maharashtra Government. The event attracts special cooperation from Prozone Mall.

Meanwhile, the organising committee has appealed to the students and associates of films to register their participation in the AIFF.