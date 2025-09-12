Jaw fracture clip leads police to solve brutal beheading in Gautala Sanctuary

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police cracked the mystery behind a headless, decomposed body found in Gautala Sanctuary on September 3 by tracing a jaw fracture clip discovered in the skull. Within seven days, investigators identified the victim as Nikhil Suryawanshi (28) of Sindi, Chalisgaon, and arrested his close friend Shravan Dhangar for the gruesome murder.

AI and Medical Clue Led to Breakthrough

During examination, police found a jaw fracture clip fixed in the skull. SP Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod ordered verification of the implant, which is manufactured in Gujarat and used to fix broken bones.

• Police visited 38 hospitals across Chalisgaon, Kannad, Jalgaon, and Dhule to check records of patients with similar clips.

• They discovered that Nikhil had undergone jaw surgery at SMBT Hospital, Ghoti, in July 2023 after an accident.

• The details matched with a missing person’s report filed at Chalisgaon Rural Police Station, confirming the victim’s identity.

From Friendship to Murder

Nikhil worked as a farm labourer, often indulged in thefts and hooliganism, and was close to Shravan. When questioned, all of Nikhil’s friends appeared before police except Shravan. Officers focused on him, and under interrogation, he confessed.

On August 26, Nikhil took Shravan on his bike via Saigaon to Sunset Point, saying he wanted to meet his girlfriend. There, Nikhil threatened Shravan, saying, “You know all my crimes—stealing, drinking, rowdyism. Because of you, my reputation is at risk. Only if you die can I get married.” Nikhil attacked with an axe, but Shravan dodged, kicked him in the groin, and as Nikhil fell, Shravan struck back with the same axe, beheading him.

The Team Behind the Crackdown

The investigation was led by DySP Dr. Dineshkumar Kolhe and PI Vijaysing Rajput, with officers Santosh Misale, Pavan Ingle, Pramod Patil, Valmik Nikam, Vitthal Doke, Shivanand Bange, Ashok Wagh, Gopal Patil, Prashant Nandve, Mahesh Birute, Samadhan Dubile, Deepak Surose, Balvirsing Bahure, Yogesh Tarmale, Jeevan Gholap, Sanjay Tandle, Nilesh Kude, Kavita Pawar, and others.

Images: Police team, jaw clip, victim, and accused