Jayakwadi backwater crosses flood level; riverside farmers panic

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Jayakwadi Dam, at full capacity for the fourth consecutive year, has flooded thousands of hectares of non-compensated farmland across 35 riverside villages, alarming farmers. While the government had acquired and compensated some land, annual overflow now affects fields that were previously safe.

This year, dam water has crossed flood levels, reaching new areas and forcing riverside farmers to worry about their crops. Despite October ending, water continues to flow from dam groups in Nashik, Ahilyanagar, and the Shivna River, gradually inundating non-compensated farmland. In some areas, the water has advanced 20 to 100 feet further than usual, exceeding the dam’s 1,522-cubic-meter capacity. Farmers from Kaigaon, Amalner, Lakhmapur, Dhangarpattti, Agarwadgaon, Bhivdhanora, and Galnimb report rising anxiety.

--------

Why flood levels are rising

Constructed in the 1970s, the Jayakwadi Dam has seen farmland acquisition over time. In the past four years, water has spread beyond compensated areas, mainly due to silt accumulation in the dam. Silt carried by the Godavari and Pravara rivers has reduced storage capacity, causing floodwaters to overflow into non-compensated farmland.

----------

Farmers demand timely water release

“The Jayakwadi administration must release water exceeding the dam’s capacity in time to protect our fields. Proper release is essential to save our crops,” said Pandurang Wagh, a farmer from Dhangarpattti.

----------

Non-compensated farmland at risk

Non-compensated fields in Gangapur tehsil, including Kaigaon, Amalner, Lakhmapur, Ganeshwadi, Bhivdhanora, Dhangarpattti, Galnimb, Agarwadgaon, Pakhora, Puri, Nevrgaon, Haibatpur, Vahegav, Kandgaon, Mamdapur, Bagdi, Manjri, Mahuli, Jamgaon, Nababpurwadi, Sitapurwadi, Kodapur, Zhanjardi, Harsuli, Devkarwadi, Pandarohal, Mandwa, Shendurwada, Savkheda, Mahalaxmikheda, Shankarpur, Borudi, Talpimpri, Shivpur, and Tandulwadi, are all under threat from rising waters.