Jayakwadi Dam gets water to quench thirst of Marathwada

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After a battle of one and a half months, the water released from upstream dams of Nashik and Ahmednagar districts, reached Jayakwadi Dam (in the Godavari basin) on Monday. The water was released five days ago.

The office-bearers of Marathwada Pani Hak Parishad (MPHP) performed the ‘jalpoojan’ at Kaygaon Toka on Monday (November 27).

It may be noted that after launching of an aggressive agitation in front of the divisional commissioner’s office in October, the executive director of Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation (GMIDC) decided upon releasing 8.6 TMC of water from Nashik and Ahmednagar districts on October 30. However, the leaders from both the above districts left no stone unturned to create a pressure on the state government and prevent the release. Even the Supreme Court refused to grant a stay on the release as the Marathwada has received poor rainfall in six districts of the region. In the meantime, a rasta-roko was conducted in front of GMIDC. Its office board was also blackened. The agitation was done by MPHP and Marathwada Bahujan Vikas Aghadi. The water reached the Jayakwadi Dam this morning. MPHP office-bearers Narhari Shivpure, Sarjerao Wagh, Rangnathrao Solunke, Rajendra More, Ankushrao Bobade, Bappasaheb Solunke and many farmers were present on the occasion of performing traditional pooja to welcome the water.