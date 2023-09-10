Jayakwadi dam receives inflow as water released from Nashik

Water storage rises by one and a half percent, reaches 33.87 percent

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Jayakwadi Dam experienced an increase in water levels following the release of water from a group of dams in the Nashik district. On Saturday midnight, water from the upstream dams reached the Jayakwadi, resulting in an inflow of 15,925 cusecs. Over the past 24 hours, the water storage in the dam has risen by one and a half percent, with the current storage reaching 33.87 percent.

Ashok Chavan, the sub-divisional engineer, stated that the heavy rains in the Nashik district on Friday led to significant water discharge from the dam group in that region on Saturday. Consequently, the Godavari River flooded, and the floodwater reached the Jayakwadi Dam on Saturday midnight. However, as the rainfall subsided, the discharge from the dam group in Nashik district was subsequently reduced on Sunday. The discharge from Gangapur Dam has been halted, and nominal discharges from other dams, such as Darna, Palkhed, Alandi, and Kadwa, were recorded as 1100, 437, 210, and 429 cusecs, respectively, starting Sunday.

As a result of these measures, the inflow of water into the Godavari river from Nandur Madhameshwar dam decreased from 25,000 cusecs to 4,117 cusecs. The reduction in the flow has resulted in receding floodwaters, subsequently leading to a decrease in the inflow to the Jayakwadi. As of Sunday evening, the dam recorded an inflow of 15,925 cusecs. The water level of the dam has reached 1,507.06 feet, and the water storage now stands at 33.87 percent.

Vijay Kakade, the dam engineer, reported a total water storage of 1,473.344 million cubic meters (MCUM) in the Jayakwadi Dam.