Jayakwadi floating solar project deferred; no decision in Forest Board meet

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The proposed floating solar power project on the waters of the Jayakwadi dam did not receive clearance during the National Forest Board meeting held in Dehradun on Thursday, June 26. No decision was taken as the proposal was included at the last minute. The matter is now scheduled for discussion in the next meeting.

Spread over 34,000 hectares, the Jayakwadi dam was identified in 2019 as a potential site for a 1,342-megawatt floating solar energy project. Since then, the proposal has faced consistent resistance from environmental organisations and fishing communities. Bird conservationists have also expressed concern over its likely impact on biodiversity.

Rs 70,000 crore investment at stake

The project is expected to attract an investment of nearly Rs 70,000 crore. While necessary clearances have been obtained and a biodiversity study committee appointed, environmentalists continue to raise red flags. Around 250 bird species are known to visit the 4,000-hectare sanctuary located nearby. Conservationists fear the project could threaten the ecological balance and are reportedly preparing to challenge it in court.

Final decision expected in next meet

The Forest Board’s inability to deliberate on the matter due to the sudden inclusion of the proposal has further delayed the project’s progress. A final decision is likely in the board’s upcoming meeting.

– Dr. Bhagwat Karad, MP