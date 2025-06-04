Jayakwadi has 30 pc water storage

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jayakwadi Dam, which is the lifeline of Marathwada along with the district, currently has 30 per cent (1384 MCM) water storage.

It had 848 MCM water storage in 2020 followed by 882 MCM in 2021, 852 MCM in 2022, 816 MCM in 2023 and 904 MCM water in 2024.

A total of 98 small projects in the district have 21.378 MCM water storage. These projects had 12.24 MCM in 2023 and 19.79 MCM in 2024.

While 16 medium dams from the district currently have 32.13 MC water storage. They had 46.30 MCM water in 2023 followed by 7.95 MCM in 2024.