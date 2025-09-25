Jayakwadi project records 98.35 pc water storage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Jayakwadi Project at Paithan has been receiving an inflow of 13,338 cusecs of water from its upstream. Due to this continuous inflow, by the afternoon of September 25, the dam had reached 98.35 per cent of its storage capacity.

With forecasts of more rainfall in the coming days, 18 gates of the project were opened up to half a foot. At present, an outflow of 9,432 cusecs is being discharged into the riverbed, according to the Department of Water Resources (DoWR).