Jayakwadi project to be included in Ramsar project soon

Aurangabad, March 5:

The Jayakwadi project is likely to be included in the Central government's Ramsar project. A new proposal has been sent to the government and may get approval soon. The inclusion in the Ramsar will go a long way in the development of the area, said Satyajit Gujar, chief conservator of forests.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the two-day bird festival jointly organized by environmental research foundation and educational academy Aurangabad and Nisarg Mitra Mandal in association with Rotary Club Aurangabad Central.

The 8th bird festival is organized at the art gallery of Tapdiya Natyagruha. Deputy forest conservator Amit Kumar Mishra, assistant conservator of Wildlife Dr Rajendra Nale, assistant forest conservator (social forestry ) Kirti Jamdade, Rotary Club president Dr Sartaj Pathan, Dr Dilip Yardi and Kishore Gathadi were present.