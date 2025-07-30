Jayakwadi’s gates to be lifted today, storage crosses 90 pc mark

--Dam filled for 4th time

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the dam’s storage reaching 90.13 per cent on Wednesday, the gates of the dam will be lifted at 2 pm on July 31. Before this, Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil will perform puja at 2 pm.

Executive Engineer of Jayakwadi Prashant Sant said that the dam was receiving water with 16,230 cusecs on Wednesday.

The water level of Jayakwadi Dam reached 1520.18 feet today while the total water storage increased up to 2694.776 MCM. The live water storage in the dam is 1956.67 MCM.

Last year, on this day, Jayakwadi Dam had only 7.23 per cent water storage. From 2019-20, with the exception of 2022-23, water is being released into the riverbed due to the filling of the Jayakwadi Dam for the fourth time in the last 5 years.

Meanwhile, it is mandatory to open the gates of the dam and release water into the Godavari river basin after the water storage exceeds 90 per cent. Accordingly, Jalpujan will be performed by Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil at 2 pm on Thursday. After that, the gates of the dam will be opened and water will be released into the river basin.

MLA Vilas Bhumre, Executive Director of the Water Resources Department, Santosh Trimanwar, Administrator and Chief Engineer, Sunanda Jagtap, Chief Engineer Arun Naik will be present.