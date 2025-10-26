JEE-Main 2026 schedule announced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Testing Agency has announced the schedule of conducting two sessions of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main in 2026.

It will hold the first session of JEE-Main 2026 in January in online mode, while another session will be held in April 2026. The online application form for Session I will commence on the website (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) soon. A tentative schedule for the conduct of JEE (Main) was announced for the information of all JEE aspirants:

Session I-January 2026)

--Online submission of application form to begin soon.

--Dates of examination- between January 21 and 30, 2026

Session-II (April 2026)

--Online registration to commence in the last week of January 2026 onwards

--Dates of test between April 1 and 10, 2026

To minimise the procedural difficulties of JEE (Main) aspirants while filling the online application form, the NTA already issued a public notice last month with the primary objective to support lakhs of aspirants across the country by encouraging timely and accurate updation.

NTA will obtain name, date of birth, gender, photograph and address through Aadhaar Authentication. However, since the father, mother or guardian's name is not recorded in Aadhaar, candidates would have to fill such details separately in the online application form.