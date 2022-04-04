Jeep driver responsible for youth’s death booked

Aurangabad, April 4:

Waluj MIDC police have booked the absconding Jeep driver responsible for the death of a young devotee who came to Chota Pandharpur.

Police said, an unidentified youth was seriously injured after a dash by a Jeep at Pandharpur on Aurangabad - Nagar Road on March 28. He was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital in an unconscious condition where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. The police tried to tress the identity of the youth. It was known his name was Laxman Gawali (34) and he is a resident of Limbejalgaon. On March 28, he had come to Choto Pandharpur to pay obeisance to Lord Vitthal on Ekadashi Day. In a CCTV Camera footage, it was found that Namdev was sitting near the Jeep and the Jeep driver started the Jeed due to which he was injured. A case has been registered against the absconding Jeep driver.