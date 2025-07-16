Jeweller duped by conmen using fake UPI screenshot

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two unidentified men allegedly duped a 75-year-old jeweller by showing a fake online payment screenshot and also stole a silver bracelet from his shop in Kasari Bazar.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon. City Chowk police have registered a case based on the complaint of the victim, Radheshyam Verma, who owns a jewellery shop in the area. Around 2 pm, the two men entered the shop under the pretext of buying a ring and a bracelet for a girl. Verma showed them a 2.24g gold ring and a 97g silver bracelet worth Rs 31,000. One of the accused pretended to scan the QR code and then flashed a fake ‘payment successful’ screenshot. Before Verma could verify the transaction, the duo left the shop hurriedly. When the money did not reflect in his account, Verma confirmed with the bank and realised he had been cheated.

CCTV footage reveals sleight of hand theft

Upon reviewing CCTV footage, it was found that one of the accused discreetly slipped a 63g silver bracelet from the counter into his pocket during the conversation. Assistant inspector Dilip Chandan is investigating the case.

How the scam works

• Fraudsters use fake or cloned payment apps to display false payment confirmations.

• They show a fake 'payment successful' message and leave quickly to avoid verification.

• Their confident tone and rapid talk distract shopkeepers and create confusion.

Beware of rhese fake apps found on Play Store

• BHIM Payment – UPI Guide

• Paytm Money Transfer Simulator

• Google Pay Transfer – UPI Guide

• PhonePe UPI Payment Simulator

• GPay Scanner Pro

Photo Caption: CCTV screenshot of the accused.