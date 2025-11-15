Jeweller held for exploiting married woman under promise of marriage

A Paithan-based jeweller allegedly exploited a married woman from Bidkin for three months by assuring her of marriage. When she demanded he keep his promise, he allegedly threatened to kill her.

Bidkin police registered a case on Saturday against Rohan Ambilwade (29). Police said the accused befriended the woman after she visited his shop for jewellery. Despite both being married, he continued the relationship by promising marriage and allegedly established physical relations with her at a Bidkin lodge and at her home. When she insisted on marriage, he allegedly abused her with casteist slurs and threatened her. Ambilwade has been arrested. Assistant police inspector Nilesh Shelke and officer Zinjurde are investigating under the supervision of sub-divisional police officer Sunil Patil.