Jeweller survives loot attempt; one suspect arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police have arrested one of three men who opened fire on jeweller Satish Mundalik while attempting to snatch a bag of jewellery from his shop on Tuesday. The accused, Ajay Pandit of Vadgaon Nipani, was apprehended by the local crime branch from Shrirampur taluka. Mundalik bravely resisted, and although the assailants fired two shots, he escaped unharmed. A case was filed at Gangapur police station. The remaining two suspects are still at large, and police are actively searching for them.