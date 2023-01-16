Jewellery stolen from house

Aurangabad

Jewellery worth Rs 57,000 kept in a cupboard was stolen from a house in Mukundwadi area. The theft occurred between December 29 and January 15.

According to a complaint lodged by Shamal Kharat (Mukundwadi), she organised a party on the occasion of the birthday of her young daughter on December 29. After the party, she removed her jewellery including 5 grams beads, 3 grams earrings, 7 grams earrings, and 4 grams gold ear-lace, all worth Rs 57,000 and kept them in the cupboard. On January 15, when opened the cupboard to wear the jewellery on Makar Sankrant, she found that the jewellery was missing. She searched everywhere but could not find it. Hence, she lodged a complaint with Mukundwadi police station.