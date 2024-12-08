Jewellery worth Rs 15 L stolen in just 2.5 hrs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh was stolen from a house at Govindnagar, Bansilalnagar on Saturday afternoon within two and half hours duration after the owner’s son had gone to his uncle’s house for lunch.

A case was registered with Vedantnagar Police Station. Arnav Manish Sadani, the son of the house owner, is an Engineering student. His parents have to Kolkata to attend a wedding ceremony.

He lodged a complaint with the police. In the complaint, Arnav Sadani stated that he had gone to the house of his uncle Jitesh Baheti (Shilpanagar) at 1 pm yesterday to have lunch. When he returned home (Flat No 301, Aditya Residency, Govindnagar-Bansilalnagar) at 2.45 pm, he found its door open.

When he looked inside the bedroom, he found belongings lying in disarray. He phoned his uncle and parents. He also informed the Vedantanagar Police Station. Based on the information given by his mother, 296 grams of diamonds, gold and silver, 30 tolas of jewellery and Rs 50,000 in cash were stolen.

In the complaint, the value of the items was mentioned as Rs 15.35 lakh. In just 2.5 hours, thieves broke the lock of the flat and entered, stealing jewellery. However, according to today's market price, the value of this jewellery is around Rs 20 lakh. Police Inspector Praveena Yadav called the dog squad. Apart from this, Assistant Commissioner Sampat Shinde and other officers inspected the spot.

Box

Stolen jewellery

As per the complaint filed by Arnav Sadani, the thieves stole two gold bangles weighing 36 grams with 13-carat diamonds, two gold bangles of 35 grams, a ring of 10 grams, a gold pendant of 5 grams, three gold rings of 28 grams, gold coins and gold pieces of 150 grams weight, a nose ring with a diamond stone of 15 grams, a gold mangalsutra with 18 grams of diamonds and a silver coin of 20 grams. Apart from this, cash worth Rs 50,000 has also been stolen.