Jewellery worth ₹1.34 lakh recovered; chain snatcher nabbed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Taking advantage of Vat Pournima, chain snatchers targeted women wearing jewellery.

Waluj MIDC Police arrested accuesd Ganesh Chavan (25), a habitual offender from Ashoknagar, Shrirampur, after he snatched gold chains in Jawaharnagar and Shivraya areas. CCTV footage helped police trace the suspects to Ahilyanagar. Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid, and Chavan was caught while returning to sell the ornaments. Recovered items include a 3-tola gold chain worth Rs 1.20 lakh and a beaded mangalsutra worth Rs 14,000. The operation was led by PI Rajendra Sahane, PSI Ajay Shitole, and team.