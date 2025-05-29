Jia Abhyankar receives prestigious CCRT Scholarship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jia Abhyankar, a young student of Bharatanatyam from Devmudraa, a movement school, received the prestigious national-level Talent Search Scholarship for the year 2024-2025 from the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), New Delhi, for her further training in Bharatanatyam. The CCRT under the union Ministry of Culture awards the scholarship to students of different performing arts forms aged 10 to 14 years. Jia began learning Bharatanatyam at the early age of seven at Devmudraa and is a disciple of Guru V Soumyasri Pawar. After seven years of training, she performed her ‘Arangetram,’ solo debut performance in the Bharatanatyam, in June 2024.

Jia, a class 10 student at Cambridge School, is among the six students selected for this scholarship in Bharatanatyam from the state of Maharashtra and is the only candidate from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Marathwada region this year. Amongst 650 total candidates in all subjects and 67 Bharatanatyam dance candidates from Maharashtra, she is the chosen one from the Marathwada region. The Devmudraa Trust and faculty members congratulated her for this achievement.