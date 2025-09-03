JIH to organise blood donation camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The birth anniversary of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Pbuh) will be celebrated across the country tomorrow, September 5. This day is also known as Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. For the past 15 years, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) has been organising a mega blood donation camp on this occasion. On Friday, the camp will be held at eight locations in the city, and for the past several days, JIH representatives have been creating awareness across the city about the importance of blood donation.

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the capital of Marathwada, caters to patients from various districts. Often, the hospital faces a shortage of blood. Taking this serious issue into consideration, the JIH decided to mark Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi every year by organising this mega blood donation camp. The initiative has been receiving tremendous response, with around 1,500–2,000 donors participating in the camp annually. Besides GMCH, various blood banks are also invited for blood collection. This initiative is carried out in the spirit of the Prophet Muhammad’s teachings, with the aim of working for the welfare of humanity. The camps in the city will run from 9.30 am to 8.30 pm, and JIH leaders have appealed to donors to participate.

Blood donation locations

Markaz-e-Islami Office, Yunus Colony, Katkat Gate Road

Lal Masjid, Town Hall

Kohinoor Lawns, Rauza Baugh

Bagwan Hall, Paithan Gate

Zamzam Hall, Silk Mills Colony

Bazar Masjid (opp), Chikalthana

Tipu Sultan Chowk, Hinanagar-Chikalthana

Powerloom MIDC, Chikalthana