Jilted lover booked for harassing spinster

Aurangabad:

Cidco police have registered an offence against the youth on charge of harassing and threatening a girl of breaking the marriage by uploading her photographs on social media if she does not come to meet him. The accused would frequently chase and accost her since April 1. To get rid of the harassment, the spinster lodged a complaint against Sagar Sheknath Jadhav (Wankhedenagar).

Police said, “The victim and the accused were known to each other. In the meantime, Sagar fell in love with the girl. It was an unrequited love. Hence when the girl learnt about it, she ended the relationship with the accused. However, Sagar continue to chase her wherever she went outside. On December 12 evening, he reached the girl’s house and told her to come and meet him. He threatened to upload her photographs on social media and create an obstruction in her marriage. To get rid of the harassment, the victim lodged a case of molestation against Sagar. Further investigation is on.