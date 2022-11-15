Jilted lover commits suicide

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: A 22-year-old youth ended his life after the girl, who friended him through social media, turned down his marriage proposal. Following the tension, the youth hanged himself in the factory at Patelnagar in Naregaon vicinity on Monday evening. The deceased Rajkumar Ramlal Singh was a native of Bihar.

Cidco MIDC police said,” Rajkumar was working in a wafer company situated in Naregaon vicinity. Some days ago, he was introduced to a girl from Delhi through social media (Facebook). Later on, both of them exchanged their telephone numbers. They used to speak on mobile phones for hours at a stretch. For the past many days, Rajkumar was insisting the girl marry him. He had even told his mother that he wanted to marry the special girl. However, the girl was refusing to marry her. As a result, he was tense for the past few days. On Monday also, he spoke to the girl on phone for one and a half hours. Later on, he hanged himself in one room of the factory. The colleagues came to know about it in the evening. Hence they shifted him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in an unconscious state. However, the doctor declared him dead on examination. Cidco MIDC police have registered a case of accidental death. Further investigation is on by

assistant sub-inspector Saheb Khan Pathan.