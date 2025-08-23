Jino Jino Ude re Gulal! Devotional songs mesmerize devotees at Shankheshwar Parshvanath Jain Temple during Paryushan festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Leave the ‘Hi-Hello,’ say ‘Jai Jinendra,’ and connect your soul with the Supreme Being,” “Jino Jino Ude re Gulal, Prabhu Thare Mandir mein ” such devotional songs are resonating throughout the Shankheshwar Parshvanath Jain Temple campus in CIDCO N-3.

On the occasion of Paryushan, the Gurugautam Shri Vardhman Shwetambar Jain Seva Sangh, CIDCO, has organized various religious programs. The temple hosts morning rituals including the abhishek (sacred bath) of deities, kesar puja (saffron offering), and aarti. At Kesarbagh Mangal Karyalaya, the Seva Sangh’s monks deliver spiritual discourses. In the afternoon, there are devotional and religious classes, followed by Pratikraman after sunset.

During the devotional music programs, Hyderabad-based musician Sayyam Nabeda mesmerizes devotees with his magical voice, leaving them enthralled. Notably, during the Bhakti Sandhya (devotional evening) programs, a lucky draw is held for devotees, and prizes are awarded to the winners. The Shravak Sangh CIDCO, Royal Jain Group, and Women’s Committee have urged maximum participation in the religious programs, which continue until 27th August.

Children to perform special Puja

On Sunday (24th August), children under 15 will perform a special puja of the deities. They will also receive gifts, and in the evening, a decorated cradle representing the 14 dreams of Bhagwan will be displayed.

Musician Sayyam Nabeda performing devotional songs at Shankheshwar Parshvanath Jain Temple, CIDCO N-3, during the Paryushan festival.