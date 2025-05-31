Jitendra Papalkar appointed 33rd Divisional Commissioner of Marathwada

Chhatapati Sambhajinagar

Jitendra Papalkar assumed charge as the 33rd Divisional Commissioner of Marathwada on Saturday, succeeding Dilip Gavde. Papalkar, who became an IAS officer in 2016 after serving as Revenue Deputy Commissioner, is the fourth officer to ascend to this post from the revenue cadre.

At the handover ceremony, key officials including District Collector Dilip Swami and Additional Commissioner Khushalsing Pardeshi were present. Papalkar was transferred from his role as Dhule District Collector last week and has a tenure of 18 months ahead.

Focus on water supply project

Papalkar emphasized completing the city water supply scheme meticulously, having reviewed the project’s current status, government directives, and deadlines with his predecessor. He assured fair administration benefiting the public.

From revenue deputy commissioner to commissioner

Following predecessors Bhaskar Munde, Umakant Dangat, and Madhukarraje Ardad, Papalkar’s promotion marks a notable trend of ‘promoted IAS’ officers advancing to commissioner posts rather than direct appointees.

Outgoing commissioner’s remarks

Dilip Gavde acknowledged technical errors by NHAAI and Jeevan Pradhikaran in the water supply project but highlighted the urgency of completing the scheme, now 81% done. He assured that under Papalkar’s leadership, the city will receive partial smooth water supply by October 2025.