Jitendra Sahuji no more

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jitendra Phulchand Sahuji (59, Chauraha road), a member of the Agrawal Digambar Jain Sahuji Samaj, passed away due to cardiac arrest on Sunday. His last rites will be performed on Monday at Kailasnagar crematorium at 9.30 am. He is survived by his wife, two sons and extended family.