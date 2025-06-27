Job fairs at every tehsil to provide employment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Minister of Skill, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, prior to the press conference, conducted a review meeting of the officials of the Department of Skill, Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the district collectorate in the afternoon. The meeting was attended by Narendra Patil, collector Deelip Swami, joint director Purushottam Devtale, BJP city president Kishore Shitole, deputy commissioners Vidya Shitole, Abhijeet Alte, Pradeep Durge and others.

Teshil-wise job fairs planned

As part of the Jan Samvad programme, Lodha reviewed the infrastructure, courses, and suggestions at the Government Polytechnic Colleges. During the interaction, Manoj Waghmare, Trupti Bhope, Prashant Jogdand, Prashant Patil, Shaikh Sohel, and Abhijit Kawale presented various demands.

In celebration of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hirak Mahotsav year, a district-level committee has been formed. Throughout the year, various programmes will be organised through schools, colleges, polytechnic and skill development institutes, social organisations, and self-help groups.

Lodha directed that each tehsil should host at least two job fairs, and one job fair should be held in each industrial area during the year to boost employment opportunities.