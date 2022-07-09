Jobs fair draws huge response; 3.6 k youths get employment

Aurangabad, July 9:

A mega jobs fair ‘Job Alerts’ organised by Dua Foundation of MP Imtiaz Jaleel at Vasantrao Naik College on Saturday as part of its golden jubilee celebration, drew a good response from youths. Nearly 8,000 boys and girls registered for the fair.

Eligible unemployed educated youths from the city and adjoining districts appeared for the interviews of different 40 companies. Dua Foundation claimed that a total of 3,670 youths got employment. Also, 1670 youths were selected for the second round of the selection.

Chairman of the education society of the college Principal Rajaram Rathod, MP Jaleel, former MP Uttamsinha Pawar, industrialist Ram Bhogale, secretary of the education society Nitin Rathod, treasurer Dr Bipin Rathod were present at the inaugural ceremony of the jobs fair. The dignitaries also guided the participants.

The companies conducted interviews for the posts of software developer and programmer, machine and CAC operator, marketing and sales executive, medical laboratory technician, ITI mechanical, pathologist, accountant, finance executive, banker, telecaller, call centre executive, DTP designer and delivery boy. The candidates were also selected for free skills training. The organisers have made free arrangements for staying and meals along with stationery for rural youths.