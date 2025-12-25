Joins job and felicitated, yet son commits suicide after parents leave

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a tragic incident in Aghur, Vaijapur tehsil, a young man took his own life shortly after his parents returned home, despite starting a new job as a lab assistant and being felicitated on his first day.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Machale (22), resident of Undari, Buldhana district. Ram’s father, Atmaram Machale, had secured the position for him at Raje Sambhaji Vidyalaya in Aghur and arranged a rented room in the village. On his first day, Ram was accompanied by his parents and brother and received a formal felicitation at the school. Despite this, Ram appeared unsettled and expressed dissatisfaction about the job and living away from his home village. To console him, his parents stayed with him in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for a day. The following day, after returning him to his room in Aghur, they left for Buldhana around noon. Shortly afterward, Ram hanged himself in the room. Nearby students discovered the suicide and immediately informed his parents. Former Aghur sarpanch Appasaheb Awale alerted the Vaijapur police. Officers conducted an on-site inspection and sent the body to Vaijapur sub-district hospital for post-mortem. The motive behind Ram’s suicide remains unclear, and the case has been registered as sudden death at Vaijapur police station.