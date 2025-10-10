Joint measurement for Shaktipith Expressway begins in Marathwada

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The joint land measurement for the Nagpur–Goa Shaktipith Expressway began in Marathwada on Friday with the ceremonial coconut-breaking held in Latur district. Farmers from Latur actively participated in the process, which is expected to speed up land acquisition in the coming days.

The expressway will cover 43.17 km in Latur district, passing through 22 villages in Latur, Renapur, and Ausa tehsils. Of this, 26 km will pass through 13 villages in Latur tehsil, requiring 275 hectares of land for acquisition. Sub-Divisional Officers Rohini Narhe and Avinash Korde briefed farmers on the benefits of the expressway. Farmers including Venkatesh Dhone of Gategaon and Ajay Bansode of Chincholi were present during the joint measurement.

The Shaktipith Expressway will pass through 371 villages in 39 tehsils across 12 districts of Maharashtra, requiring acquisition of 8,615 hectares of land from 12,607 plots. The highest share of land acquisition will take place in Solapur district. Passing through five administrative divisions, the route will connect 18 major pilgrimage sites. Land acquisition has already begun in some districts. The proposed route includes 36 km of forest area and will feature 26 interchanges.

----------------

In Marathwada, the required land acquisition is as follows

• Nanded: 2 tehsils, 22 villages, 441 plots, 387.26 hectares

• Hingoli: 2 tehsils, 24 villages, 436 plots, 430.52 hectares

• Parbhani: 3 tehsils, 31 villages, 708 plots, 742.80 hectares

• Beed: 2 tehsils, 14 villages, 518 plots, 411.77 hectares

• Latur: 3 tehsils, 22 villages, 512 plots, 414.94 hectares

• Dharashiv (Osmanabad): 2 tehsils, 19 villages, 655 plots, 461.06 hectares

-----------

Estimated project cost: Rs 86,358 crore

The Shaktipith Expressway project is expected to cost ₹86,358 crore, including Rs 11,732 crore for land acquisition. The six-lane expressway will include 11 railway bridges, 264 smaller bridges, and 21 tunnels, with one tunnel stretching 5 km in length.

---------------

Photo Caption

Farmers and revenue officers during the joint land measurement for the Shaktipith Expressway in Latur district.