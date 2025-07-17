Joint measurement of Champa Chowk to Jalna Road derails

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The efforts are underway by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) to conduct a joint land measurement, along with officers of the City Survey Office (CSO), for the much-debated road from Champa Chowk to Jalna Road. However, for the past three days, the measurement could not begin due to the unavailability of police security. On Wednesday too, officials from the CSO and the Town Planning section of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation visited the site, but the work could not start in the absence of police protection.

According to the 1991 City Development Plan, the road from the Panchayat Samiti Office near the District Collectorate to Akashwani on Jalna Road was designated as 100 feet wide. In the 2025 development plan, the width remains 100 feet from the Panchayat Samiti to Jinsi Chowk and 60 feet beyond that. Shockingly, the road alignment to the right of Champa Chowk has also been changed. This sudden change has caused panic among several property owners in the area, many of whom hold valid building permissions. The ongoing disputes over changes in road width and alignment have made the road widening project controversial.

CSMC administrator G Sreekanth has been actively pushing for the widening of this road even before the campaign formally began. Recently, he held a joint meeting with land measurement officers and directed that a joint survey be conducted. The municipal corporation has also paid the required fees for the same.

Efforts ongoing since July 14

Officials and staff from the Town Planning section and the CSO have been trying to initiate the joint measurement since July 14. However, large crowds gather at the site each time the team arrives, and disputes often arise over minor issues. As a result, the CSMC has requested police security. There was no police support even on July 15. On Wednesday, a joint team arrived again, but without police protection, they had to return without beginning the work.

TDR already issued

The municipal corporation had earlier issued Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) to many property owners along the Champa Chowk to Jalna Road stretch in accordance with the proposed 100-foot road width. Therefore, the administration is unwilling to accept the reduced width proposed in the new development plan.

Over 500 properties affected

The proposed road from Champa Chowk to Akashwani will impact more than 500 properties in localities like Bhavaninagar, Kailashnagar, and Dada Colony. As the issue of road widening has been under discussion for many years, several property owners have mentally prepared themselves to vacate their houses.