Joint security drill by NSG and city police at key locations in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A joint anti-terror security drill will be held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from November 8 to 11 to boost urban security and emergency preparedness. The National Security Guard (NSG), in coordination with city and rural police units, will conduct the exercise at key locations such as Ellora Caves, Grishneshwar Temple, Rama International Hotel, and the city airport. The operation aims to test inter-agency coordination, communication systems, and response strategies during crisis situations. Officials said the drill seeks to enhance readiness against potential threats and ensure swift, unified action in case of emergencies at vital public and tourist sites.