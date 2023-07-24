Journalism admissions CET on July 26

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) will conduct a common entrance test for admissions to M A (MCJ) on July 26.

The intake for the master journalism course is 40. The candidates will be selected on the basis of the written test, group discussions and personal interviews. Graduate of any stream is eligible to apply for the admission test of the journalism course. Department head Dr Dinkar Mane appealed to all aspirants to appear for the test.