Journalism & Communication College wins highest number of prizes in Youth Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The team members of MGM Journalism and Mass Communication College won the highest number of prizes in the first-ever Youth Festival of MGM University organised recently.

BVG India Ltd founder president Hanmantrao Gaikwad presented the prizes and certificates to the winners. The students of different colleges and departments of the MGM campus participated in the festival.

The festival had different competitions including individual and group singing (Indian and Western), individual dance, group dance, percussion, skit, mime, one-act play, mimicry, poster, collage, sculpture, rangoli, spot photography, short film, poetry reading, elocution and storytelling. Through this youth festival, a platform was provided to showcase the talents of the students.

The Youth Festival was inaugurated by actor Girish Kulkarni. Chancellor of MGM University Ankushrao Kadam, Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, and Dean Dr John Chelladurai were present for the prize distribution.

Dean and principal of the College Dr Rekha Shelke said more than 20 contests were held in the festival.