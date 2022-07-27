Joy of motherhood for a polio-affected woman

Cesarean delivery: Mother, baby healthy, anesthesia was challenging

Aurangabad, July 27:

The doctors of the district civil hospital have done the alchemy of giving the joy of motherhood to a woman suffering from polio by successfully performing a complicated cesarean delivery. It was challenging for doctors to anesthetize this woman during the delivery. But the doctors performed the task successfully.

A 24-year-old polio-affected woman from Gevrai in Phulambri tehsil underwent cesarean delivery on July 23. After being admitted to the hospital for delivery, the doctors realized that a natural delivery was impossible, while a caesarean section under anesthesia was risky as she was suffering from polio. Because in such patients anesthesia is not applied. However, Dr Kamlakar Mudkhedkar and Dr Kavita Jadhav decided to go ahead with the cesarean delivery.

Anesthesiologist Dr Chetan Chaudhary gave anesthesia. Nurse Sheetal Shendge helped in the operation. Doctors said that both the mother and the newborn are doing well. The surgery was performed under the guidance of civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipavle and additional surgeon Dr Padmaja Saraf.

Impossible to refer

When this woman was admitted to the hospital, it was impossible to refer her elsewhere. Dr Mudkhedkar said that it was challenging to administer spinal anesthesia as the woman was suffering from polio.