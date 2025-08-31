Joyce Thomas passes away
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 31, 2025 01:35 IST2025-08-31T01:35:03+5:302025-08-31T01:35:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Joyce Thomas (61) passed away recently in the United States of America due to brain stoke. She ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Joyce Thomas (61) passed away recently in the United States of America due to brain stoke. She was the daughter of K M Mathai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
A dentist by profession in her early years at Oman and later a homemaker in the USA, she is survived by husband Thomas Varghese and son Justin Thomas. Her funeral service was held on August 30 at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Atlanta, USA. A memorial service will be held on September 1 at Believers’ Assembly, Nandanvan Colony, Cantonment, at 7 pm.Open in app