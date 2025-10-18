Joyful journey rnds in tragedy: Groom-to-be and relative killed in horrific crash near Hadgaon

Nanded

A family’s joyful trip from Latur to Chandrapur turned into tragedy when their car met with a devastating accident on the Nanded–Nagpur highway near Gojegaon in Hadgaon tehsil Nanded. The family was traveling to find a bride for their only son, a software engineer, when fate struck cruelly.

The would-be groom, Manoj Dighore (Deore), and his relative Manisha Rachewad (Rasewad) a brother and sister died on the spot. Three other family members were critically injured. According to police, the Dighore family from Latur set out on October 18 in their car (MH 04 GJ 7307) to Chandrapur to meet a prospective bride for their software engineer son. Around 2 pm, the car crashed in front of a petrol pump on the Tuljapur–Nagpur highway. Road construction was underway at the site, but no warning signs or diversion boards were placed. A JCB machine stood parked on the roadside. As an Eicher truck ahead braked suddenly to avoid colliding with the JCB, the Dighore family’s speeding car rammed into it from behind, completely crushing the vehicle. The impact was so severe that Manoj and Manisha died instantly, their bodies badly mangled. The Eicher driver, Shahrukh Khan (34), along with seven to eight others, also suffered serious injuries. Witnesses said the crash was so horrific that even two hours later, some injured victims had not regained consciousness. Among the injured were a young girl, the parents, and two sisters of the deceased.

Villagers rushed to help

Local villagers, including Ankush Bodhche (Banegaon Sarpanch Representative), Sudarshan Aadhav, Ashish Kalyankar, Datta Patil, Raju Tawde, Balaji Dhore, Gajanan Devsarkar, Milind Paikrao, Gangadhar Kale, and Shankar Jalkhe, rushed to the scene. They helped rescue the victims and shifted them to the Hadgaon Sub-District Hospital. After initial treatment, the injured were referred to the Government Hospital in Nanded for further care. Residents blamed the accident on the lack of safety precautions during road construction, saying it turned a happy family journey into a heart-wrenching tragedy. The incident has cast a shadow of grief over Latur and Hadgaon, leaving both regions in deep mourning.