Joyful Navratri celebrations at The Evolvers Nest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The spirit of festivity came alive at The Evolvers Nest Preschool which celebrated Navratri with great enthusiasm. The campus was vibrant with colourful decorations, traditional music, and the cheerful energy of students and teachers.

Children participated in garba and dandiya dances. Dressed in traditional attire, they not only enjoyed dancing to the beats but also learned about the cultural and spiritual significance of Navratri. Teachers and staff joined in, making the celebration even more lively and memorable.