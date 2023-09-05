Jr college teachers protest by sporting black badges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Maharashtra State Junior College Teachers Federation registered their protest by sporting black badges on Teachers Day on Tuesday.

The office-bearers of the Federation said that the Government is not making any effort to solve the problems of the junior college teachers.

They said that they had boycotted the assessment work of answer books of HSC in March 2023, but, withdrew the agitation after School Education Minister gave an assurance in writing about accepting the demands.

However, the minister has not called the teachers federation for the discussion nor issued any orders about their demands. As a protest, the federation members sported black badges on Teachers’ Day.

Aurangabad District Junio College Teachers Association submitted a memorandum to the office deputy director today, demanding to fulfil their demands. The assistant director of the education department accepted the memorandum.

The demands included the implementation of the old pension scheme, excluding the condition of 20 per cent in selection grade, releasing grants to junior colleges and filling vacant posts of teachers. Association president Ravindra Patil, Govind Shinde, Sanjay Gaikwad, Champalal Kahate, Balasaheb Paval and others were present.