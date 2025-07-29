Jr. colleges demand permission for 11th admission at local level

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The members of the Junior Colleges Association demanded that they should be given permission to admit students to the 11th standard at the local level instead of the online Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

It may be noted that the Education Department implemented online CAP at the State level for the 11th admissions for the academic year 2025-26.

Around 50 per cent of the seats were confirmed during the two-and-a-half-month duration of the admission process. It seems that the admission will continue for a month on the basis of the vacant seats.

A delegation of office-bearers of the Association submitted a memorandum to Assistant Director of Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region) Ravindra Wani, demanding the right to admit students on the local level in the fourth rounds to avoid the loss of students.

“In the future, it will be possible to retain the aided divisions in junior colleges, preserve teaching posts, and avoid other potential risks,” the delegation members said.

Vice-president of the organisation Ravindra Patil, Walmik Surase, Champalal Kahate, Pradeep Patil, Sanjay Gaikwad, Balasaheb Paval and others were present.