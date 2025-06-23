Jr colleges to face action for admitting students beyond capacity

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education Department will verify admitted students' strengths in the 11th and 12th standard of each junior college and higher secondary school of the district soon.

The colleges will face actions like withdrawal of permission if found irregularities in the admission process.

It may be noted that the State government started implementing the centralised online admission process for the 11th standard for the academic year 2025-26.

In this admission process, the registration process of all Government junior colleges and higher secondary schools (run by local Self-governing bodies), fully aided, partially aided, unaided and self-financed of the district was completed. The details of the Junior Colleges for the admission capacity were verified.

The officers of the Education Department said that the records of approved branches, medium, subjects, academic and other fees were made available on the portal (https://mahafyjcadmissions.in/) under the title search colleges.

“All junior colleges are asked that their intake capacity of 11th standard was already fixed for the academic year 2025-26. So, they should admit the students to the 12th standard as their intake capacity on the basis of merit and reservation. Admissions should not be given in excess of the prescribed admission capacity limit. Admissions should not be given by changing the branch from Arts and Commerce to Science branch. The action of withdrawing recognition of the concerned Junior College,” they said.

A committee is being formed on the district level to verify the admissions in class 11th and class 12th and the quality of education and physical facilities to the students.